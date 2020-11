18:25 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Bennett meets Gantz Likud accuses Yamina leader of seeking to undermine government by meeting with Defense Minister. Yamina party says meeting dealt with security issues and assistance to lone soldiers. ► ◄ Last Briefs