18:22 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 'Trump won. MSM hopes you don’t believe your eyes' Read more Christina Bobb calls out delays in key battleground states 'as Democrat leaders delay the vote count when Trump is ahead.' ► ◄ Last Briefs