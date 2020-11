17:27 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Blue and White ministers: Open stores in green cities Defense Minister Benny Gantz and other ministers from the Blue and White party demanded during today's meeting of the Coronavirus Cabinet that the lockdown continue in red cities while shops be allowed to open in green cities, Channel 12 News reported. ► ◄ Last Briefs