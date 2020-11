17:10 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Trump says his lead "started to magically disappear" US President Donald Trump tweeted this morning (Wed. US time): Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the “pollsters” got it completely & historically wrong! ► ◄ Last Briefs