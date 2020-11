16:26 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Histadrut to declare labor dispute The Histadrut is expected to declare a general labor dispute in the economy on Sunday over the payments during isolation days, Galai Tzahal reported. ► ◄ Last Briefs