16:15 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Biden takes lead in Michigan Democratic candidate Joe Biden has overtaken incumbent President Donald Trump in the swing state of Michigan. With 94% of the vote counted, Biden currently has a lead of 3,000 votes. ► ◄ Last Briefs