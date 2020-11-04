Shaked answers Liberman: I am in isolation

Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked responded to Yisrael Beyteinu leader Avigdor Liberman after he criticized her absence from a Knesset vote.

"I am in isolation. Offset with the coalition, so it means voting in favor. You probably understand that after so many years in the Knesset," she wrote to him.

Earlier, Liberman wrote: "The Self-Employment Compensation Law submitted by the chairman of the Yisrael Beiteinu faction fell due to a gap of two votes. Absent from the vote: Naftali Bennett, Ayelet Shaked and all members of the Yamina faction. In your next round of the livelihood campaign, Bennett will remind the self-employed of this day when you trampled on them."