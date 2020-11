15:39 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Tel Aviv resident accused of threatening Netanyahu family An indictment has been filed against a 26-year-old Tel Aviv resident for several offenses, including threats of murder and sexual assault against Prime Minister Netanyahu and his family, as well as against ministers, police officers and their families. ► ◄ Last Briefs