15:30 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 2 hurt in scaffolding collapse at Ramat Gan construction site Two workers were injure when a scaffolding collapsed at a three-story tall construction site in Ramat Gan. MDA paramedics treated the two for moderate injuries and evacuated them to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer. ► ◄ Last Briefs