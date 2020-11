15:27 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Grades 5-6 to return to school Education, Health Ministries reach agreement to allow students in grades 5-6 to return to school. In addition, the 'capsules' format for grades 1-2 will be cancelled. ► ◄ Last Briefs