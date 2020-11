15:02 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 MK Bennett's family 'adopts' lone soldier with no place to go Read more The 24-year-old female soldier had been camping out in a tent in front of the Welfare Ministry. ► ◄ Last Briefs