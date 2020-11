14:49 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Bill to abolish tax exemption on payments and services to PM falls Yesh Atid's bill to repeal tax exemption on payments and services to the Prime Minister fell - 50 voted against the proposal and 41 voted in favor. ► ◄ Last Briefs