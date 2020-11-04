'Coalition dropped law to make easier for students serving in reserve'

A bill was rejected in the Knesset plenum to grant an exemption from payment for a repeat course for active reserve servicemen.

MK Alex Kushnir (Yisrael Beyteinu) responded: "I'm sorry that the coalition members time and time again choose to openly ignore the plight of students in general and reservists in particular. I'll continue to fight for those who work, pay taxes, serve in the army and do reserve duty."