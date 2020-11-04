70-year-old man riding electric bicycle moderately injured

Rescue teams provided first aid to a 70-year-old electric bicycle rider who was moderately injured on Ha'atzmaut Avenue in Kiryat Gat.

United Hatzalah paramedic Tal Harari who arrived first, said: "According to passers-by, the cyclist slipped and was hit in the head. I gave him first aid and then evacuated him to Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva, at which point his condition was defined as moderate."