News BriefsCheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20
70-year-old man riding electric bicycle moderately injured
Rescue teams provided first aid to a 70-year-old electric bicycle rider who was moderately injured on Ha'atzmaut Avenue in Kiryat Gat.
United Hatzalah paramedic Tal Harari who arrived first, said: "According to passers-by, the cyclist slipped and was hit in the head. I gave him first aid and then evacuated him to Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva, at which point his condition was defined as moderate."
