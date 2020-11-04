MK Miki Haimovich passes on wage raise

Knesset Interior Committee Chairwoman MK Miki Haimovich announced she will pass on the salary increase for 2021.

"In this period of time of great national economic difficulty, it does not make sense to raise the salaries of MKs and ministers. Therefore, I announced that I would give up the expected salary increase and I expect the other Knesset Members and ministers to do so.

"Because of the challenges of the period, in addition to giving up wage increases, I have decided since the outbreak of the coronavirus crisis in Israel to donate a significant percentage of wages every month to nonprofits that need it. I call on politicians from the entire political spectrum to promote legislation as soon as possible that will disallow the planned wage increase," the Knesset Member explained her decision.