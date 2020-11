13:41 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Nes Tziona: Lightning strikes palm tree causing fire Lightning struck a palm tree near a school in Nes Tziona and caused a fire during the rain. The municipality took charge of the incident, no one was hurt. ► ◄ Last Briefs