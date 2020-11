13:03 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Constitution Committee approves 'tourism islands' law The Knesset Constitution Committee headed by MK Yaakov Asher approved in second and third reading the "Tourism Islands" bill that allows for the exclusion of other areas besides Eilat and the Dead Sea, against the Health Ministry. ► ◄ Last Briefs