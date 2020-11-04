Deputy Minister Kish: If we continue opening, way to 3rd closure clear

Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kish referred to the delay in lockdown relief and warned of a third closure: "From the beginning we said that relief will depend on the level of morbidity.

"If we make the mistake we made in opening the first closure and continue to open - the way to the third closure is clear. If we want to open the small shops - it means that something else needs to be closed. We need to reduce contact and morbidity.

"It was a mistake to reduce the fines. We treat differentials in red areas. There is a question of whether to allow relief in green areas, it will be examined now. But at the moment we have not reached a low morbidity level that allows differential opening," he told Kan News.