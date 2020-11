12:29 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Iran: 'Whoever wins the US election is of no significance to us' Read more Iranian President Hassan Rouhani tells politicians: "We want respect instead of sanctions. If so, the situation will be different." ► ◄ Last Briefs