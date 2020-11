11:44 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Streets flooded in Ashdod and Yavne following rains Streets were flooded in Ashdod and Yavne following the rains. Fire and rescue teams are working in the basement of a building in Ashdod for fear of trapped people. ► ◄ Last Briefs