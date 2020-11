11:39 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Rashida Talib re-elected "Palestinian" Congresswoman Rashida Talib has been re-elected as the 13th District Representative of Michigan in the U.S. House of Representatives. ► ◄ Last Briefs