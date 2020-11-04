Minister Regev: 'Build Judea and Samaria in deeds and not in words'

Transportation and Road Safety Minister Miri Regev announced that work has begun on the site for constructing the Lev Yehuda bypass (Al Arub) from Gush Etzion Junction to the south of the entrance junction to Karmei Tzur, amounting to NIS 250 million.

She says a road bypassing Huwwara will soon begin with a similar investment, amounting to a total of more than half a billion shekels, through which Road 60 will be significantly widened, 2 interchanges will be built, many bridges will be built, and additional infrastructure will be built.