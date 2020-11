11:06 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 NPR falsely reports Biden win in Vermont NPR deleted a tweet that said Vermont was won by Joe Biden, and saying Vermont has 38 electoral votes, when Vermont only has 3 electoral votes. ► ◄ Last Briefs