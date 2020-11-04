Joel Pollak: Trump claimed he won because Biden "opened that door"

Joel Pollak, Senior Editor at Breitbart responded to Trump's latest statement and the many reactions that came right after.

"For those complaining about Trump claiming he won, Biden made that necessary by telling supporters he was likely to win", Pollak wrote.

"Once he (Biden) opened that door", Pollak explaied, "Trump had to walk thru it, otherwise Democrats would pressure parts of the government to defy him (as they have tried for four years)".