10:29 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 IDF fighters thwart attempted shooting attack IDF fighters thwarted an attempted shooting attack at Samaria Brigade Square. The attacker was neutralized. There are no casualties to our forces. Details are under investigation.