10:06 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Kanye West concedes defeat after getting 57,000 votes in 12 states Kanye West admitted defeat in the U.S. presidential election after getting 57,000 votes in 12 states, but hinted at another run in four years. ► ◄ Last Briefs