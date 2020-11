08:58 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Yesh Atid to withdraw bill to dissolve Knesset The Yesh Atid-Telem faction attacked the Blue and White party: "Blue and White once again prevented the overthrow of the government today and left Netanyahu in power. We will withdraw the bill to dissolve the Knesset. We'll be back next week." ► ◄ Last Briefs