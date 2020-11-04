Second closure and restrictions reduced Israelis' expenses

Data from the ISA (Automatic Banking Services), the operator of the national credit card payment system, show that data on credit card expenses during the second closure in October were 23.5% higher than the volume of expenses in the first lockdown in April this year.

The data show that the amount of credit card expenses in October was NIS 25.859 billion, a decrease of 6.97% compared to October 2019, when Israelis spent NIS 27.797 billion on credit cards.

Compared to the first closure in April this year, credit card spending figures in October are 23.5% higher. In April, the daily expenditure on credit cards was NIS 675.40 million, and in October it was NIS 834.15 million.