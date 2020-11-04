Gantz cancels polygraph test for MKs from his party

Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz canceled the polygraph test he planned to impose on his party members following publication of quotes from a meeting of the Blue and White faction, during which Gantz admitted that Netanyahu would not honor the rotation agreement, Channel 12 News.

According to the report, Gantz claimed to have discovered the source of the leaks. The defense minister's entourage says: "He will handle the leaks at the right time and in the right place."