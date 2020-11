06:21 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Khamenei links Israel to France attacks Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday appeared to link Israel with recent terrorist attacks in France, i24NEWS reports. "Today, the main enemies of Islam are the Arrogant Powers and Zionism," Khamenei said, adding that "the last manifestation of their enmity was the Paris incident." Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs