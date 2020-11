06:09 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Lindsey Graham wins reelection in South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has won reelection in South Carolina, defeating Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison, in a race pre-election polls had suggested as highly competitive. With 56% of the vote counted, Graham is leading Harrison by a wide margin, with 56.4% of the vote to Harrison’s 42.2%. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs