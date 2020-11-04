Republicans flip Senate seat in Alabama

Republicans have won back the US Senate seat in Alabama lost to Democrats in 2017.

With 43% of the vote counted in Alabama, Republican candidate Tommy Tuberville is now projected to unseat incumbent Democrat Doug Jones. Tuberville is leading currently with 60.0% of the vote, to Jones’ 39.8%.

The seat was previously held by then-Senator Jeff Sessions, who vacated it when he was tapped to serve as Attorney General in January 2017.