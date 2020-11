05:00 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Omar, Ocasio-Cortez win re-election Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Tuesday won re-election in Minnesota's 5th district. Omar defeated Republican challenger Lacy Johnson by securing 65.6% of the vote, compared with Johnson’s 25.2%. In addition, NBC News projected that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will win her first bid for re-election in New York. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs