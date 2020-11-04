03:31 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Israeli Foreign Ministry official: Both candidates have a pro-Israel record David Roth, an official at the Israeli Foreign Ministry in charge of North America affairs, told Galei Tzahal in an interview, "We are preparing for both scenarios - even at the level of candidates for Secretary of State and Secretary of Defense. There is a lot of talk about what the policy will be. When Obama took office we did not know his views – both candidates not have a pro-Israel record." ► ◄ Last Briefs