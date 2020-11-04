|
Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20
FBI probing robocalls telling people not to vote
The FBI is looking into a spate of mysterious robocalls urging people to stay home on Election Day, a Department of Homeland Security official said Tuesday, according to Reuters.
US state and local officials have been raising the alarm over at least two separate automated call campaigns as millions of Americans cast their votes on Tuesday to decide between President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden.
