00:15 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 CNN poll: 34% of voters say economy is the most important issue 34% of voters in a CNN exit poll said the economy is the most important issue in their vote, followed by 21% who said racial inequality was the most important issue and 18% who said the coronavirus was most important.