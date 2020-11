23:50 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 16, 5781 , 03/11/20 Cheshvan 16, 5781 , 03/11/20 Los Angeles Jewish male murdered in jewelry robbery A Jewish male was murdered on Tuesday in a jewelry robbery. Yeshiva World News reports the Misaskim Los Angeles organization is on the scene in Downtown Los Angeles to ensure Jewish burial. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs