23:44 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 16, 5781 , 03/11/20 Cheshvan 16, 5781 , 03/11/20 Swapping Land for Peace The Torah's Position on Land Concessions for Peace (Vayeira) Read more What is the Torah's stand on swapping land for peace? A classic commentator lays down principle based on the Abraham/Avimelech agreement. ► ◄ Last Briefs