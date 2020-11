20:57 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 16, 5781 , 03/11/20 Cheshvan 16, 5781 , 03/11/20 Rabbi Israel Weiss: 'We've always granted everyone a dignified burial' Read more Former Chief IDF Rabbi Brigadier General (res) Yisrael Weiss: Burial of non-Jewish IDF KIA is no shame G-d forbid, originates in Halacha ► ◄ Last Briefs