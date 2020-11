The city of Tel Aviv has awarded Rav Eliezer Melamed and Rav Re'em HaCohen for their original contributions to Torah scholarship.

Rav Melamed is the rabbi of the Har HaBracha community in Samaria while Rav Re'em HaCohen is the rabbi of Otniel in the Judean Mountains south of Hebron.

They are recipients of the annual Rav Kook Prize for original Torah scholarship.