19:41 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 16, 5781 , 03/11/20 Cheshvan 16, 5781 , 03/11/20 Some kindergartens and primary schools closed again 167 out of 21,000 kindergartens and three out of 5,000 primary schools have been closed due to high coronavirus morbidity rates among the children.