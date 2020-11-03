Finance Minister: 'Blue and White against reduction in MK salaries'

Minister of Finance Yisrael Katz (Likud) has rebuked the Blue and White party for what he sees as its efforts to prevent a reduction in the salaries of the president, prime minister, cabinet ministers, and Knesset members.

In January, Knesset members voted to increase their salary to 45,000 NIS or nearly $13,000 per month, more than four times the salary of the average Israeli, plus car.

According to the National Insurance Institute (BItuach Leumi), 2 million Israelis live in poverty, including 800,000 children.