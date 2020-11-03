|
18:47
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 16, 5781 , 03/11/20
Malawi first African nation to open embassy in Jerusalem
In reacting to Malawi's announcement that it will be opening an embassy in Jerusalem, Foreign Minister Gaby Ashkenazi responded as follows:
"Malawi will be the first African nation to open an embassy in Jerusalem. This is additional proof that the circle of peace is widening along with increased recognition of Israel with Jerusalem as its capital."
Israel has a long history of extending aid to Malawi, with emphasis on the agricultural sector.
