18:17 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 16, 5781 , 03/11/20 Cheshvan 16, 5781 , 03/11/20 Ukraine's chief rabbi prays for re-election of Donald Trump The chief rabbi of Ukraine Rav Moshe Asman hass prayed for the re-election of Donald Trump. The rabbi prayed for Trump's success at the grave of the Maggid of Chernobyl. ► ◄ Last Briefs