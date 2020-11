18:05 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 16, 5781 , 03/11/20 Cheshvan 16, 5781 , 03/11/20 Pre-schooler caucus seeks to bring tots' tutelage to Min. of Educ. A Knesset caucus is seeking to bring pre-school education under the auspices of the Ministry of Education in order to formalize an approach to mentoring and development of tender age (0-3) tots. ► ◄ Last Briefs