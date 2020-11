17:56 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 16, 5781 , 03/11/20 Cheshvan 16, 5781 , 03/11/20 Documentary: 'How DNA dreams become reality at BGI in China' Read more BGI (Beijing Genomics Institute) in China works to map DNA of plants, humans, animals. Should we be concerned about BGI and their research? ► ◄ Last Briefs