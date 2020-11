17:55 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 16, 5781 , 03/11/20 Cheshvan 16, 5781 , 03/11/20 Police seize 750 kilos of cocaine in Kiryat Malakhi area Police seized 750 kilograms of cocaine in the Kiryat Malakhi area earlier today. Kiryat Malakhi (pop. 23,000) is located in Israel's Southern District, seventeen kilometers northeast of Ashkelon. ► ◄ Last Briefs