|
17:01
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 16, 5781 , 03/11/20
Cloned meat might be kosher with cheese
A question being debated in halachic (Torah law) circles is whether tissue culture beef or clonally propagated meat is parve. According to some authorities it should be classified as such since it originates in microscopic cells of indeterminable identity.
The question then arises as to whether such "meat" can be eaten with cheese, about which a definitive opinion has not yet been reached.
Last Briefs