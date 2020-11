16:20 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 16, 5781 , 03/11/20 Cheshvan 16, 5781 , 03/11/20 Ness Ziona: Corona testing sites set up for teachers at schools Schools in Ness Ziona have set up corona testing sites for teachers in its local schools. Ness Ziona (pop. 50,000) is a city in central Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs