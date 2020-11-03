|
16:16
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 16, 5781 , 03/11/20
Jerusalem mayor asked to 'prepare for public winter prayer services'
Jerusalem City Council member Elad Malka has called upon the mayor to "prepare for public winter prayer services."
Malka wrote the mayor a letter asking him to authorize setting up roofed structures in school and kindergarten courtyards for the convenience of the public.
"These structures should be erected immediately without the lengthy bureaucratic process that such construction typically entails," Malka said.
